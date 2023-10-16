(Headline updated to reflect restarting of construction work on the stalled project; Incorrect project value, land area deleted in the first and second paragraphs; location added in first paragraph)

Egypt's Maxim Investment Group is partnering with The Marq communities to complete the development of its Bo Islands project, located inn Sidi Abdel Rahman on the North Coast, the company's CEO said.

Mohamed Samir told Zawya Projects that The Marq Communities will assume the role of main developer for the project, which includes residential and hospitality elements.

With ministerial approval in hand, construction works for Bo Islands will resume this month, he said, adding that the partnership would contribute to accelerating the project’s development, construction, and delivery.

The Marq Communities chairman Amr Badr said that they are planning to deliver the first phase in 2024 with the rest to follow sequentially.

He said the construction contract has been awarded to Inex Contracting.

Badr also disclosed that the company will pump 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($97 million) into construction over the next 24 months.

