Egyptian developer IL Cazar Developments has launched a new commercial project ‘Creek District’ in New Cairo.

A company press statement quoted Nader Khozam, Chairman as saying that the 1-kilometre long strip complex includes stores, offices, and medical units, and has been designed by YBA.

Creek District is part of the 100-acre, 8 billion Egyptian Pound ($326 million) Creek Town integrated residential project located on New Cairo Road.

Khozam said Creek Town will start delivering units from 2024.

(1 US Dollar = 24.53 Egyptian Pounds)

