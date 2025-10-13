Egyptian private developer Galaxy Developments has launched its 1.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($29 million) Mars Mall project in October Gardens, West Cairo, the company’s chairman Saad Abdelbaqi told Zawya Projects.

The three-storey mall, spanning 5,910 square metres, will feature stores and medical clinics.

Galaxy has appointed Healthy Care Medical Group to manage the healthcare component of the project.

Abdelbaqi said that 35 percent of construction has been completed, with full delivery scheduled within three years.

(1 US Dollar = 47.70 Egyptian Pounds)

