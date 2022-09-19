Egyptian developer Capital Hills Developments has appointed facility management company EFS Misr, a subsidiary of the UAE-based EFS International, to manage and operate its projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Mohamed Salah, Chairman of Capital Hills Developments, said that under the contract, EFS MISR will provide facilities management and operation services for Point 9 and Point 11 projects in the NAC, in addition to Park Point project.

Point 9 and Point 11 are both commercial projects located in the Downtown area and spread over an area of ​​2,400 sqm each, the developer said in a related press statement.

Park Point project, in the Downtown area, is spread over an area of ​​10,000 sqm. The 14-story commercial project also includes a hotel component, the statement.

