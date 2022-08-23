Egyptian developer Arkan Palm has awarded the design contract for its ‘205’ mixed-use project in Sheikh Zayed City to local firm Dar Designs.

Arkan Palm is developing the project in partnership with New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), according to a press statement issued by the developer.

The 205 project, spread over an area of 205 acres, comprises of three 150-metre-tall towers of 45 storeys each with Tower 1 housing residential and hospitality units while Towers 2 and 3 will house offices. The project also includes a shopping mall, which will be housed within the single base shared by the three towers.

The scope of the agreement includes design of the towers as well as its utilities and sewerage and air conditioning systems, and the preparation of construction tender documents.

