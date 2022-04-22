ArabFinance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved the presidential decree on an €51.518 million agreement between Egyptian National Railways and Export-Import Bank of Korea for the upgrade of the 224-kilometer Luxor-High Dam line, according to an official statement on April 21st.

The project provides a signaling system that allows trains to move at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour (km/h) instead of 120 km/h

The new system aims to replace the old one with a modern electronic system that achieves highest levels of safety.

Moreover, the project enables safety and operation systems. It includes installing automatic gates for 70 level crossings, and monitoring and operation systems for the railway line.