Egypt’s Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities has canceled the planning and construction requirements issued in March 2021, reverting to the provisions of Building Law No. 119 of 2008, as per a statement.

The decision, guided by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives, is part of ongoing efforts to streamline the process for obtaining building permits and reduce the burden on citizens.

Minister of Housing Sherif El Sherbini emphasized adherence to building heights specified in strategic and detailed plans, while commercial and administrative activities will be permitted on the ground and first floors of residential buildings located on roads wider than 10 meters.

The minister also noted that Ministerial Resolution No. 943, issued on September 3rd, amends several articles of the law’s executive regulations, further simplifying procedures across local administration units.

