Arab Finance: Orascom Construction and Técnicas Reunidas have signed a $2.6 billion engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to build the 3 GW Qurayyah IPP expansion project in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, as per a disclosure.

The joint venture, in which both companies hold equal stakes, will develop the combined cycle gas-fired power plant, which will be prepared for carbon capture and include a 380 kV electrical substation.

The EPC contract was signed with Hajr Two Electricity Company, a consortium comprising ACWA Power, Saudi Electricity Company, and Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Ltd.

Orascom Construction and Técnicas Reunidas have already received the Limited Notice to Proceed.

Orascom Construction has been involved in power projects across the Middle East and Africa, with a total capacity exceeding 30 GW, including two 4.8 GW combined cycle power plants in Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).