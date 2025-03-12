Egypt - Tabrok for Development Co., a fully owned subsidiary of SODIC, has signed a bridge facility agreement with the Commercial International Bank (CIB) for EGP 2.45 billion, as per a disclosure.

The facility will partially finance the development costs of the company’s June project on the North Coast.

This agreement aligns with SODIC’s strategy to prudently increase leverage to finance growth while maintaining a strong financial position.

