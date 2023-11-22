Egypt - Mabany Edris has partnered with the Engineering Consulting Bureau (ECB) to supervise the construction of Koun Ras El Hikma, the company’s first residential, entertainment, and tourism project in the North Coast.

The contract was signed by Mohamed Edris, the chairperson of Mabany Edris Development, and Mohamed Abdel Ghani, the chairperson of ECB, at the headquarters of the Arab Parliament. The agreement marked the start of the supervision of the implementation process, ensuring the delivery of the project within four years.

Koun is located at Kilo 201 Alexandria – Matrouh Road on the northwest coast, covering an area of 447,657.5 square meters. The project has a total investment of about EGP 6bn, as part of the company’s expansion plan in its various projects.

The project features a unique design that provides all units with a waterfront view and has attracted a wide range of clients. The first and second phases of Koun have already sold out due to high client demand.

Edris highlighted the partnership as an opportunity to execute all project stages per the highest engineering and architectural standards, ensuring the successful completion of Koun in a distinctive manner, in line with the company’s strategy of pioneering unique real estate projects in Egypt.

He said that the construction of Koun had started after the summer season and that the first phase of units was scheduled for delivery within four years. He added that the company was ahead of schedule and had invested EGP 300m in the construction work of the project during 2023, per the project’s timelines and standards, ensuring the production of high-quality products.

Abdel Ghani affirmed that collaborating with Mabany Edris on Koun was due to the company’s extensive expertise, the project’s location, and the unique design. He said that Koun was a valuable addition to ECB’s portfolio, which had a construction investment value of around EGP 3.5bn, and included collaborations with over 60 major clients in both public and private sectors, providing value, creativity, and ethical solutions for nearly 320 projects.

He added that ECB had a wide range of engineering and consulting expertise, equipped with a growing global team. The company employed 900 professional staff, including 700 experienced engineers with knowledge across various engineering domains. The company also supervised projects outside Egypt in nine countries, including the United Kingdom, through its London office branch, and in Arab and African countries such as Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

