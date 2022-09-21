An Egyptian developer has launched a project for the construction of 183 houses in the “6th of October City” near the capital Cairo, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Mountain View, one of Egypt’s largest private developers, is building the units as part of the project dubbed “Mountain View 4”, the Egyptian Arabic language daily Al-Watan said, quoting a company statement.

“Mountain View has just launched the project and it aims to deliver housing units within a year,” the statement said.

The new project complements previous housing projects executed by the Company in the “6th of October City”, including Mountain View 1, 2, and 3.

“This project is also part of the Company’s strategy to pump investments into the housing sector every year to face growing demand for housing,” the Company’s CEO for Business Wael Izz said, adding that the Company has undertaken 15 large housing projects over the past 17 years.

