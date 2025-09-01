Egis, an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors, has announced that its consortium has secured contracts worth QAR3.5 billion ($967 million) from Public Works Authority (Ashghal), represented by the Roads Operation and Maintenance Department, for its strategic highways project in Qatar.

As per the deal, the Egis Operations along with its partners Qatar Building Company and Waagner Biro Bridge Qatar Association, a general contractor in Qatar, will provide operations, maintenance and rehabilitation services for the strategic highways across the country.

The scope of work includes operation and maintenance of civil (pavement) and tunnels infrastructure in addition to provision of structural, beautification, safety devices and streetlighting and ITS roadside devices/equipments, said Ashghal in a statement.

The contracts had been awarded under a framework contract for a period of 10 years, it added.

