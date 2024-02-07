Dubai-based real estate developer Select Group announced on Tuesday that it has awarded main construction contract worth 655 million UAE dirhams ($178.32 million) for The EDGE project, located in Business Bay, to Engineering Contracting Company (ECC).

The dual tower development, designed by Killa Design, will have a built-up area of 1.423 million square feet and provide a combined total of 1,030 units, the developer said in a press statement.

The primary construction works started on 25 January, the statement said, adding that the anticipated completion date is fourth quarter of 2026.

The enabling works contractor was Pinnacle International Piling Foundation.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

