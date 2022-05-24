DUBAI, 23rd May, 2022 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it would open on tomorrow, 24th May, 2022, the Saih Al-Dahal Road Improvement Project, which links Saih Al-Salam Road with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The old single-lane road is being removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11 kilometres comprising two lanes in each direction, along with a median and three roundabouts to ease the movement in all directions. The new road will link with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.

The project increases the road capacity from an existing 1800 vehicles to 4000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes and ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oasis on both sides of the road, desert areas and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The project starts from the R/A at the junction of Saih Al-Dahal Road with Saih Al-Salam Road in the North, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and heads to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the South. It encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three R/As along the road to ease the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns.

The project complements a series of projects completed by RTA in the area, such as the 23 kilometres long Dubai Cycling Track, which links with the existing cycling track at Saih Al-Salam running alongside Al Qudra Road at the Gateway of the Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of the Emirates Road. From there, it links with the Latifa bint Hamdan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Barari district and up to Nad Al Sheba community. The cycling track at Saih Al-Salam, which extends about 115 kilometres, is fitted with several amenities including outlets for renting bikes and accessories, a fully-equipped clinic, and 10 rest areas along the cycling path fitted with seats and bike racks.

Khoder Nashar/Hatem Mohamed

WAM/Hatem Mohamed