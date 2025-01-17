Dubai-based QUBE Development will issue the main construction works tender for Arisha Terraces in Dubai Studio City by late January.

Enabling work on the project is being conducted by an in-house contractor, allowing a more hands-on and flexible approach during the early project stage, Director of Development Paolo Odorico told Zawya Projects.

“This internal team is well-versed in our vision for the development and ensures that the groundwork is solidly laid for the upcoming phases,” he said.

Designed by Moscow-based Asadov Studio, Arisha Terraces focuses on community-centric living.

"The development incorporates high-quality and natural materials that harmonise with its surroundings, while minimising environmental impact," said Odorico.

He said tenders for specialised services and suppliers will be released after the main tender is issued.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 414-unit development was held earlier this month with a completion timeline of 2027.

The cost of the project was not disclosed but Odorico disclosed that the project is entirely self-funded, which he said, reflects the company’s confidence in its "long-term potential."

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

