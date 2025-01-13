Drake and Scull International (DSI) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s El Amar Group to explore and collaborate on key initiatives across Egypt and Saudi Arabia.



The companies will jointly explore opportunities in engineering, procurement, and EPC projects, focusing on contracting works (civil, MEP, and infrastructure), water treatment, district cooling projects, and other agreed initiatives.



The partnership will lead to joint exploration of large-scale projects in real estate development, infrastructure, and EPC projects, DSI said in a statement published on the Dubai stock exchange.



The MoU will seek to explore opportunities in Egypt and Saudi Arabia and contribute resources, capital, and technical expertise to joint projects.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

