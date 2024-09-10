Dubai-based fit-out company Depa has announced contracts worth 360 million riyals ($96 million) in Saudi Arabia, according to a disclosure on Monday.

The two new contracts, secured by the company’s key business unit, Depa Interiors, are for the fit-out works of two landmark projects in the kingdom, the firm said in a statement on Nasdaq.

Depa did not disclose further details about the projects. In July, the same business unit secured a deal worth SAR 140 million for a luxury boutique hotel at the Triple Bay in Amaala, Saudi.

Depa swung to a net profit of AED 46.3 million for the first half of the year, from a net loss of AED 49.7 million a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)