Dubai-based DAMAC Properties has awarded the main works package for its Safa One de GRISOGONO project on Sheikh Zayed Road to United Engineering Construction Co. (UNEC).

The contract is valued at over 500 million UAE dirhams ($136.13 million), the developer said in a statement.

The shoring and excavation works were completed earlier this year, followed by enabling works on the twin-tower Safa One de GRISOGONO, launched last year.

The expected completion date is 2026.

Over the past year, DAMAC has launched over 10 branded residences in Dubai.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

