Dubai-based AARK Developers will appoint the enabling works contractor for the 4 billion UAE dirhams ($1.09 billion) SORA Beach Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah by the end of July 2024, Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta told Zawya Projects.

The enabling contractor will focus on site preparation and infrastructure development, he added.

The main contractor, who will oversee the construction of the project's core components, will be appointed by October 2024.

"The tendering timeline for the project's enabling and main contract phases typically spans six to eight months, encompassing processes such as contractor pre-qualification, tender document issuance, bid evaluation, and contract negotiation before the final award of the tender," the Chairman said.

However, the developer said the timelines are subject to project-specific factors and aim to ensure efficiency and transparency in the tendering procedures.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, Gupta disclosed.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

