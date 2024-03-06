Dubai Municipality Projects Department is expected to award the main construction contract for Erada Centre Treatment and Rehabilitation project in Umm Eselay by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The Request for Proposal for the main contract was issued on 16 January 2024 and the bid submission was scheduled on 15 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded in April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project scope involves the construction, completion, and maintenance of main building, academic building, staff accommodation, VIP villas (10 villas), service block 1 & 2, housekeeping storage, security block, external works, and boundary walls.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

