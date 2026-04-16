DUBAI: Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, accompanied by a number of executive, administrative, and engineering leaders, conducted a field visit to the stormwater drainage infrastructure development project in Deira, which has a total cost of AED 500 million.

The project serves 13 vital areas spanning 4,700 hectares through the development of 60 kilometres of stormwater drainage networks. The first phase has reached 36% completion and remains on track for completion by the end of 2027, representing a qualitative addition that will enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s stormwater drainage system.

During the visit, bin Ghalita reviewed the scope and objectives of the project, as well as the latest progress across the areas it covers, including Al Qusais 1 and 2, Oud Al Muteena, Mizhar 3, Al Twar 1 and 3, Muhaisnah 4, Al Nahda 2, Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, Al Garhoud, Casablanca Street, Dubai Airport area, and Al Rashidiya. All works are being implemented using advanced engineering techniques that ensure efficient delivery, maintain residents’ comfort, and support the continuity of business and commercial activities.

As part of the first of three main phases, 22 kilometres of drainage networks have been implemented and developed, with pipe diameters reaching up to 2.5 metres. In addition, a new pumping station has been constructed near Dubai Creek with a capacity of up to 8,000 litres per second, further strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of the stormwater system in the area.

The project is one of the most significant initiatives being implemented under the first phase of the Tasreef Programme to develop Dubai’s stormwater drainage network. The programme is the largest of its kind in the region to consolidate stormwater into a unified system characterised by high efficiency and flexibility, with a total cost of AED 30 billion. It aims to enhance infrastructure capacity by 700%, reduce the costs associated with station construction, operations, and maintenance by 20%, and extend the lifespan of the network, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership among the world’s most advanced and resilient cities in terms of infrastructure.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to implement a package of projects under the Tasreef Programme to develop the emirate’s stormwater drainage network, which represents a cornerstone of our efforts to enhance the efficiency of strategic infrastructure. These projects aim to make infrastructure more sustainable, advanced, and adaptable to future climate variables through innovative and proactive engineering solutions that reflect Dubai’s approach to building resilient cities of the future. We remain committed to making Dubai a leading, future-ready city with a high quality of life across every project we deliver, in line with global standards that ensure the safety of residents and visitors, enhance their wellbeing, and support business growth within the best city to live and work in the world.”

For his part, Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Through the stormwater drainage system development project in Deira and the surrounding areas, we are focused on enhancing the operational efficiency of drainage networks by implementing flexible engineering solutions in line with the latest global standards and best practices. These efforts increase capacity, reduce the risks of water accumulation, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure, while also improving the quality of services provided to residents. This supports sustainable development pathways and ensures the continuity of business and commercial activities in one of Dubai’s most vital areas.”

Dubai Municipality continues to manage stormwater and sewerage networks through an integrated planning and operational approach aligned with the latest global standards and practices in smart city management.

The Municipality also continues its efforts to develop a resilient stormwater drainage infrastructure under the Tasreef Programme through innovative engineering solutions and smart technologies that enhance the management of stormwater and surface water flows, safeguard residents and property, and support a sustainable and advanced urban environment aligned with the emirate’s urban development plans.