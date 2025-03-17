UAE - More than 29,000 new companies operating in the trading and services sector joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, during 2024.

This significant growth reflects the sector’s pivotal role in Dubai’s economic diversification, said the chamber.

The construction sector witnessed substantial growth in memberships, with 7,434 new companies joining the chamber in 2024, representing an increase of 33% compared to 2023.

A total of 23,204 new companies operating in the real estate, renting, and business services sector joined the chamber last year, reflecting annual growth of 8.4%, while 5,901 new companies in the transport, storage, and communication sector joined the chamber, an increase of 8.3% over 2023’s figure.

The financial intermediation sector also expanded, with 1,830 new companies joining the chamber, representing growth of 8.3%.

A total of 70,500 new companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2024, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global investment hub that offers exceptional competitive advantages for businesses worldwide, a statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

