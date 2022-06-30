S J Global Investments, a private investment firm with head offices in London and Dubai, announced on Thursday that the company is looking to invest in key sectors of the Ugandan economy.

Group Managing Director Neil Walsh expressed the company’s interest in contributing to Uganda's 2040 National Development Plan (NDP) to the Zaake W Kibedi, the African nation’s ambassador to the UAE.

Walsh said the company is interested infrastructure development, commercial agriculture, information technology, mining, education, and health sectors.

He said, "S J Global investments is looking forward to its investment projects in Uganda, with a will to help the East African country rise after the economic effects of COVID-19.”

Ambassador Zaiki added: "About 70 percent of Uganda's population is below the age of 30 and such investment opportunities in Uganda will open doors to more employment opportunities for the younger generation and help with the betterment of the people of Uganda."

