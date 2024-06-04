Dubai has awarded contracts worth AED355 million ($97 million) for the development of Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 Beaches spanning 5.7 km long (4.3 km at Al Mamzar and 1.4 km at Jumeirah 1). Slated for completion in 18 months, these two projects mark a quantum shift in beach design.

According to Dubai's Higher Committee for Urban Planning and Well-Being, the development of public beaches in Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 was part of the ongoing efforts to build sustainable infrastructure for all coastal and beach facilities.

It aligns with the Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches, providing new recreational, sports, aesthetic and investment facilities that meet the highest international standards, it stated.

Guided by integrated plans, radical changes will be carried out to reshape and enhance the infrastructure of these beaches, placing them on a par with the most advanced and attractive in the world.

The project creates a new recreational tourism destination, catering to the influx of beachgoers, water sports enthusiasts, and night swimmers, offering an unparalleled experience for residents, tourists, and visitors on Dubai's renowned beaches.

The project supports Dubai's efforts to provide a city with integrated leisure and tourism facilities in terms of well-being for residents and visitors. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, all aimed to make Dubai the world leader in quality of life, enhance its attractiveness as a vibrant city, and cement its position as the best city to live, work, and visit as well as one of the world's leading destinations for beach tourism.

The project contributes to creating a unique global model in beach design and enhancing the capacity for beachgoers in line with the emirate's population and tourism growth. The beaches will feature comprehensive infrastructure with advanced services and facilities, including Dubai's first beach dedicated 24/7 to night swimming in Deira, spanning 300 metres. Additional features include a 5 km pedestrian path connecting the two beaches, 11 km of cycling and running tracks surrounded by trees, and a 200-metre-long floating bridge connecting both sides of Al Mamzar Beach, the first of its kind in the emirate.

The beaches will be equipped with public health and service facilities such as toilets, showers, and changing rooms, designed to world-class standards to ensure both comfort and privacy. There will also be 10 recreational play areas, children's playgrounds, beach and fitness areas, barbecue zones, beach rest amenities, and seasonal event spaces with secured entrances and exits.

There will be 1,400 parking spaces for cars and buses, including dedicated charging stations for eco-friendly vehicles in addition to integrated networks for drinking water stations, irrigation systems, and sewage drainage system spanning 5 km, complemented by modern automatic irrigation systems to increase green spaces.

The two beaches will feature high-tech services and systems, including advanced safety deposit boxes, Wi-Fi, and electronic screens. Beach rescue services will use the latest AI-assisted technologies, with enhanced surveillance through over 100 modern cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police to ensure the highest level of safety for beachgoers.-TradeArabia News Service

