Alta Real Estate Development, a boutique Emirati developer shaping Dubai’s evolving skyline through a portfolio of distinctive residential projects, confirmed that construction activity continues across its portfolio, reflecting confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth trajectory.

The update comes as Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite heightened regional attention in recent weeks.

The emirate recorded more than $250 billion in real estate transactions in 2025, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key pillar of the emirate’s economy, said the developer in a statement.

Market activity remains steady across the city, with buyer enquiries, property viewings and transactions continuing despite global uncertainty.

Industry activity continues to be supported by strong population growth, long-term infrastructure investment and the strategic vision outlined in the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which continues to shape the city’s development and global competitiveness, it stated.

Dubai’s real estate market has historically demonstrated an ability to navigate economic cycles, recovering from previous periods of volatility while continuing to attract international capital and long-term global interest, it added.

Alta affirmed ongoing construction across its projects, reflecting the strength, resilience, and long-term vision underpinning Dubai’s continued growth.

"Dubai has firmly established itself as a global hub for business and investment, and that position continues to support strong fundamentals in the real estate market. In our conversations with international owner-occupiers and long-term market participants, the city consistently stands out for its connectivity, regulatory stability, and long-term vision," said its CEO Giuseppe Notoz.

"That confidence is reflected not only in sustained market demand, but also in the pace at which development across the city continues to move forward," he stated.

Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Al Tayer said: "Dubai has always been built with long-term vision. Those of us who have grown with the city understand the strength of its foundations and the resilience that continues to shape its growth."

"That resilience is reflected in the continued momentum we see across the real estate market and in our commitment to keep building for the future," he added.

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