Dubai: Drake & Scull International (DSI) has secured two major contracts for the highly anticipated Arabian Hills Project, with a combined value exceeding AED 1 billion.

Spanning a 224 million square feet area, the Arabian Hills Project integrates sustainable construction practices and world-class amenities, creating a new benchmark in luxury residential and commercial development.

The two contracts include an infrastructure works contract for Area 10 (Sun Valley) and power works, street lighting, and contingencies for AED 452.85 million.

As for Area 05 (Park Vista), the works and the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant will be valued at AED 557.80 million.

Muin El Saleh, CEO of DSI, commented: "These contracts are part of a large portfolio of projects that we are currently working on, in addition to numerous tenders that we are competing for in various sectors.”

“We are optimistic that these projects will contribute to strengthening our position in the market and expanding our business portfolio in the coming years,” El Saleh added.

Salem Al Muheiri, Managing Director of Arabian Hills, said: “This project represents an important step in redefining the standards of integrated residential and commercial spaces in the region.”

In 2024, DSI recorded net profits attributable to the shareholders worth AED 3.74 billion, versus net losses valued at AED 368.11 million in 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

