Belgium-based DEME Group said it is gearing up for the second phase of Oxagon, which will house advanced and clean industries in the $500 billion NEOM gigaproject in Saudi Arabia.



“We have made further progress on the dry earth moving activities in Saudi Arabia for the Oxagon phase 2 in preparation for cutter suction dredging work to start later this year,” the company said in the financial statement for the first half of 2025 on Euronext.



The compamny said dredging and land reclamation works continued in Egypt on the Abu Qir 2 project with a strong deployment of hopper dredgers and a cutter dredger, in addition to the deployment of a cutter dredger in Abu Dhabi.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

