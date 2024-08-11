MUSCAT: Dream Villa Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, proudly announced the opening of the Al Ahlam District sales centre in Sultan Haitham City on Thursday. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

Al Ahlam District is a premier residential development within the first phase of Sultan Haitham City, featuring 47 exclusive villas spread across 33,579 square metres. Each villa marries architectural elegance with sustainable design, setting a new benchmark for luxurious and eco-friendly living.

Qais al Bahri, CEO of Dream Villa Group, expressed his delight at the project's launch: "We are honoured by the government’s trust and thrilled to introduce Al Ahlam District in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Our mission is to offer high-quality, sustainable villas that cater to the needs of diverse and evolving families. Representing the Dream Villa team, we aim to be the trusted innovators in lifestyle solutions in Oman, spanning residential development and hospitality. We are dedicated to designing and constructing sustainable, high-quality living spaces that blend authentic Omani heritage with modern innovations."

The project exemplifies a modern residential complex, with villas starting at 400 square metres, featuring state-of-the-art smart technologies for lighting, security, and climate control, ensuring a contemporary living experience aligned with sustainability standards.

Strategically located for easy access, Al Ahlam District offers a secluded environment that ensures privacy while being conveniently close to public schools, private clinics, mosques, a main city mosque, a mall, and universities—all within a five-minute walk.

"Our goal is to enhance the quality of life by creating an integrated community with comprehensive facilities and amenities, embedding sustainability into every aspect of the project. We aim to foster social interaction and build a cohesive community," added Al Bahri.

The district features pedestrian-friendly streets up to 16 metres wide, ample parking, well-lit paths, and a 5-metre-wide green corridor with seating areas and gardens. The community park includes a large shaded children’s play area and smaller gardens with seating and picnic spaces. Additionally, the neighborhood boasts scenic, illuminated walking and jogging paths, and a dedicated bicycle track.

Each villa includes covered garages, barbecue areas, master bedroom balconies, and rooftop gardens, offering a distinctive lifestyle in the heart of Sultan Haitham City.

Notably, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has recently signed agreements with several local and international real estate developers to develop six residential neighborhoods in Sultan Haitham City, with an investment exceeding RO 1.1 billion for the first phase (2024-2030). Among these projects is the “Dream Villa” initiative to develop Neighborhood (6B) over more than 33,000 square metres, including 47 residential units, reinforcing Sultan Haitham City’s status as a leading residential destination in the Sultanate of Oman.

