Phase 1 of DP World’s $85 million Sokhna Logistics Park, located in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, Zawya Projects has learned.

DP World Sokhna, the local subsidiary of DP World, broke ground on the project in November 2023. In February this year, the parent company said 65 percent of the first phase was complete, with completion targeted for June 2025.

In comments shared with Zawya Projects, DP World Sokhna said the 300,000-square metre (sqm) park, integrated with the company’s multipurpose terminal at Ain Sokhna Port, will include bonded and non-bonded warehouses, value-added services, an open cargo yard, an empty container yard, and build-to-suit (BTS) infrastructure.

Ahmed Amaway, Chairman, Egyptian Customs Authority (second from right) at DP Word's Sokhna Terminal.

In previous statements, DP World said the park will serve agriculture, pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive and textile industries.

According to DP World, 21 percent of Egypt’s total trade passed through Sokhna last year, a share it expects to reach 24 percent in 2025. The port handled 1.75 million TEUs in 2024 while refrigerated container exports nearly doubled compared with 2023, reinforcing Sokhna’s role as a hub for agricultural and food exports.

Last month, the port added two advanced mobile cranes to boost capacity and reduce vessel waiting times.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

ubscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.