DP World Egypt said on Thursday it has received two Konecranes ESP 08 mobile harbour cranes as part of its strategy to expand capacity and improve efficiency at Sokhna Port.

The newly arrived cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes and a 54-metre boom, will be deployed at BGC Berth – Basin 1. They are expected to increase cargo volumes handled, speed up operations, and reduce waiting times for vessels, the company said in a statement.

The delivery marks the second batch of equipment received by DP World Egypt, following an earlier consignment in 2024.

“Sokhna plays a vital role as a gateway for trade between East and West, and every new investment we make further strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of the market,” said Mohammad Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

