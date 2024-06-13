Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has completed the construction work on Phase 2 of Al Naseem, its waterfront development situated in the Middle North of the Southern Island.

The Phase 2, which was completed with the support of Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting, comprises 114 villas overlooking the inner canal, with each villa spanning approximately 305 to 384 sqm.

These villas are available in 5 types including as 3 to 4 bedroom units with a private pool alongwith the option to add an elevator upon request.

With construction work getting over last month, the project reflects the consistent efficiency and quality within Diyar Al Muharraq, said the developer.

The Al Naseem villas also have a variety of benefits for residents, as well as an array of basic amenities and facilities, it added.

Lauding the contractor for the work completion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "This phase of development exemplifies the usual quality and consistency we showcase across all our residential projects. Known for its distinct concept, Al Naseem has become one of our most prominent projects, offering all the necessary requirements and facilities needed for residents to experience a comfortable and modern lifestyle."

"Al Naseem spreads over 328,000 sq m, with 3 km of breathtaking seafront views overlooking the inner and outer canal," stated Ali Alammadi.

"Aligning with Diyar Al Muharraq’s unique concept, Al Naseem offers both luxury and comfort making it a preferred residential, commercial, and entertainment destination," he added.

Located in the northern part of the city of Muharraq on a total area of 12 sq km, Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the traditional family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, and futuristic model city.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).