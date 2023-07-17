Saudi Arabia - The Diriyah Company today (July 16) kicked off a Local Mosque Design Competition in Diriyah, the Saudi City of Earth, for young Saudi architects offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and contribute to the architectural landscape of the city, reported SPA.

Scheduled to run until December 31, 2023, this landmark competition invites participants to design two identical mosques constructed in two locations within the Diriyah.

Beyond serving the local community and visitors, the mosques will also represent Diriyah's rich cultural, architectural heritage and the region's significance.

The competition is part of Diriyah Company's commitment to promoting Najdi architecture and fostering community engagement through the development of Diriyah.

Diriyah Company said as per the rules, the architects will have to construct these mosques using traditional Najdi construction techniques and materials.

It will be open exclusively to Saudi architecture students in their junior and senior years of an accredited architecture programme, who can participate individually or in a group of three to five members.

Diriyah Company said it is encouraging participants to incorporate sustainable building practices into their designs. By integrating elements of sustainability, the competition aims to raise awareness and inspire innovative solutions for eco-friendly architecture.

It also encourages the kingdom's future architects to explore new solutions to transform Diriyah into a destination actively dedicated to sustainable practices.

Aspiring participants can access comprehensive information, including eligibility criteria and submission guidelines, on the competition's dedicated website, where they can also register and submit their entries.

The submission process will involve a review by a specialized committee of the Diriyah Company, aiming to identify the top 10 entries that best encapsulate the spirit of Diriyah. The shortlisted participants will then present their completed plans to a panel of experts from the architectural, construction and design industries, said the SPA report.

The judges will determine three winning entries and present each of the winners with a cash prize, acknowledging their work and contribution to Diriyah, it stated.

Diriyah Company said engaging the Saudi youth in the development of 'City of Earth' is a key objective for the company.

The competition will foster the talents of future architects and seeks to create a sense of ownership and a sense of pride within the community. Through this initiative, Diriyah Company aims to forge a deeper connection between Diriyah's cultural heritage and the aspirations of the kingdom's youth, it added.

The registeration for the Local Mosque Competition will run until July 25.

