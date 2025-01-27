Dubai-based Condor Developers intends to hand over its 300 million UAE dirhams ($81.68 million) premium golf course-facing residential project in Dubai Sports City in the first quarter of 2026.

The construction of Condor Golf Links 18 is moving rapidly, with 50 percent of the project complete, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The project covers a 47,000-square-feet land plot and will contain 250 residential units. It will offer 18 amenities, including a Sky Retreat, two Infinity pools, a rooftop Yoga deck, and an outdoor cinema.

The developer plans to invest AED 2.5 billion in Dubai’s real estate sector by 2027, said Chairman and CEO Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad.

He added that Condor will unveil its new projects in Dubai Islands and Al Majan later this year.

The developer’s project portfolio includes Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 in Jumeirah Village Circle and Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

