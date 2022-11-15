DAMAC Properties announced on Tuesday that it has awarded a main construction contract worth over 273 million UAE dirhams ($74 million) to the China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Company for the Nice residential cluster at its DAMAC Lagoons master community in Dubailand.

The scope of the work will cover close to 510 villas in the cluster, the Dubai-based developer said in a press statement.

In June, the developer had awarded a 618 million dirhams ($163 million) construction contract to local firm Pivot for the Costa Brava cluster, following the May 2022 award of a 500 million dirhams ($136 million) main contract to Shapoorji Pallonji Co for the Santorini cluster.

Last month, DAMAC Properties had awarded a contract to Danway EME to build electrical substations at the master development, and launched Marbella, the seventh residential cluster, which was preceded by Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, and Costa Brava clusters.

“After our recent contracts awarded for the Costa Brava construction commencement, we are thrilled to be announcing the start of works for the Nice cluster. We are most pleased to be keeping pace with what is one of our most exclusive community projects, given the scale of space and offerings we have in store,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of DAMAC.

The 45 million square feet DAMAC Lagoons, launched in November 2021, is the developer’s third master development in Dubai.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

