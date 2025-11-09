Centurion Properties is expanding its footprint across Dubai with the launch of exclusive villa communities and new residential and commercial projects, CEO Joby George told Zawya Projects.

While Dubai remains the home and core market, the company is actively exploring opportunities across other emirates in the UAE and Middle East where demand for commercial and residential developments continues to grow, he said.

Enabling works have already been awarded to HIGH Deep Foundation for Burj Capital, a Grade ‘A’ commercial tower in Business Bay, with a MoU with CITIC Construction for the project’s construction.

The tower will be delivered by the first quarter of 2029, George said.

Interview excerpts:

What market factors compelled the launch of Burj Capital in Business Bay?

Dubai today is witnessing a remarkable surge in demand for high-quality commercial spaces, driven by the city’s rapid population growth and its position as a global business hub. With professionals, entrepreneurs, and multinational firms increasingly choosing Dubai as their base, the need for thoughtfully designed, future-ready workspaces has never been greater.

Business Bay, in particular, represents the heart of this transformation. Its strategic location offers unmatched connectivity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and major transport corridors, making it the natural choice for ambitious enterprises. When we envisioned Burj Capital, we saw an opportunity not only to meet this rising demand but also to set a new benchmark for how office environments are experienced.

Burj Capital combines premium Grade A+ specifications with a value proposition that balances scale, efficiency, and lifestyle. From flexible office layouts to wellness-driven amenities, we have created an environment where businesses and the people behind them can thrive. For us, launching in Business Bay wasn’t just about building another tower; it was about creating a destination that reflects Dubai’s dynamism, its global appeal, and its promise of opportunity.

Are you seeing an increase in land prices for commercial projects in Business Bay?

Absolutely, we are witnessing a steady increase in land prices for commercial projects in Business Bay. The availability of plots is very limited, which naturally drives up value as demand continues to rise. This is a direct reflection of Business Bay’s appeal - it has firmly established itself as the epicentre of business activity in Dubai, with unmatched connectivity, infrastructure, and prestige.

While prices and competition are rising, our development offers not only what meets but also exceeds market expectations.

From flexible office sizes to premium amenities and a location at the heart of the city, Burj Capital is designed to cater to the evolving needs of enterprises, investors, and professionals who want both immediate value and long-term growth potential. In many ways, the rising land values underscore the timeliness and significance of our launch.

What are the biggest challenges you see in the coming years? How are you planning to overcome them?

Every global market experiences cycles of challenges, whether it’s the possibility of recessionary trends, interest rate fluctuations, or shifts in investor sentiment. However, what sets Dubai apart is its resilience and the strong foundation laid by the government to foster growth, stability, and investor confidence. The city continues to witness robust demand for both residential and commercial spaces, which gives us optimism for the future.

Our focus is on working relentlessly to meet this growing demand while staying true to our values of integrity, quality, and long-term vision. We believe that adaptability is key - by creating developments that combine world-class standards with practical value, we ensure our projects remain attractive in any economic climate. Moreover, Dubai’s supportive policies for businesses and developers allow us to innovate and expand with confidence.

No matter the challenges ahead, our commitment is to overcome obstacles with determination and efficiency.

What is the tendering timeline for Burj Capital?

Enabling works have already been awarded to HIGH Deep Foundation, a partner renowned for its technical mastery and reliability in executing complex groundwork.

Furthermore, we have formalised an MoU with CITIC Construction, a Fortune 500 company. This strategic collaboration not only ensures that Burj Capital is executed on time, but also guarantees that it embodies world-class craftsmanship and enduring quality.

Are you seeing an increase in construction costs for commercial towers in the UAE? Is it more expensive than residential projects?

Across the region, there has undoubtedly been upward pressure on construction costs, particularly for large-scale commercial towers that demand specialised engineering, advanced materials, and complex design execution. However, we remainsteadfast in our philosophy of delivering the highest standards of quality, irrespective of fluctuations in cost dynamics. Our collaboration with leading companies, such as CITIC Construction, is a testament to that commitment.

What is your project’s USP in terms of design?

Burj Capital stands as a refined architectural landmark that redefines corporate design in Dubai through precision, proportion, and purpose. Its clean linear lines give the tower rhythm and direction, a visual expression of focus, progress, and ambition.

The golden-bronze façade enhances this presence with a timeless warmth that shifts throughout the day, reflecting the desert sun in tones that evolve from soft gold to deep amber, creating a living dialogue between light and form. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass panels invite natural light to flood the interiors, framing panoramic views of the Dubai sky line.

More than just a commercial building, it represents our vision of blending artistry with functionality, a symbol of modern ambition, architectural clarity, and enduring elegance.

When do you intend to deliver/hand over the project?

With the enabling works already underway and our partnerships with top contractors firmly in place, we are on track to deliver and hand over the project by the first quarter of 2029.

What will be the sustainable elements of Burj Capital?

At the heart of every project lies our commitment to sustainability, not as an afterthought, but as a guiding principle from the very beginning.

Each development is designed with integrated green features that promote efficiency, comfort, and environmental responsibility. From open, naturally ventilated car parks to alternative construction methods that reduce concrete use, every decision is made to lower our carbon footprint. The use of prefabricated panels over conventional blockwork and plaster further enhances build quality while minimising waste.

To drive long-term sustainability, we have incorporated water recycling systems and high-performance glazing and insulation to reduce cooling loads. These measures, aligned with our in-house sustainability policies and design guidelines, are embedded in every consultant brief, ensuring environmental goals are achieved without compromising aesthetics or performance.

Our commercial buildings feature post-tension slabs for reduced embodied carbon, optimised cooling load calculations for lower energy use, and LED lighting with motion sensors in corridors and common areas. Greywater treatment systems are installed for landscape irrigation, while vision panels are strategically positioned to maximize natural light and reduce dependence on artificial lighting.

Sustainable materials such as reconstituted stones, recycled wood, and low-VOC paints are used throughout our developments, supporting both environmental conservation and healthier indoor spaces.

Do you intend to diversify into residential/hospitality projects in the UAE?

We are already active in the residential segment, developing projects that reflect our focus on quality, sustainability, and modern living. While our core strength remains in residential and commercial developments, we see strong potential in the hospitality sector. Should the right opportunity arise, we are open to exploring this space strategically, ensuring it aligns with our values of innovation and long-term value creation.

Are there plans to enter other emirates and markets in the Middle East? Which market segments are you targeting?

Our strategic vision extends beyond Dubai. While Dubai remains our home and core market, we are actively exploring opportunities across other emirates where demand for commercial and residential developments continues to grow.

In the broader Middle East, we are assessing markets that align with our values of sustainability, innovation, and long-term growth, with an emphasis on emerging hubs that offer economic diversification and stable regulatory frameworks.

Our primary focus areas include residential developments that combine affordability with design excellence and commercial and office spaces tailored to the evolving needs of hybrid work environments.

These expansions reflect our goal to position Centurion as a regional player with a global mindset, building communities that go beyond real estate and contribute to urban progress.

Can you share your business plans for 2025 and 2026?

For 2025 and 2026, we are focused on expanding our footprint across Dubai with the launch of exclusive villa communities and new residential and commercial projects that reflect our commitment to innovation and quality.

What is your outlook on the commercial real estate market in the UAE, particularly Dubai, over the next two years?

We remain highly optimistic about the commercial real estate landscape in Dubai and the UAE over the next two years. Dubai’s continued position as a global business hub, coupled with government-driven initiatives to attract foreign investment and promote entrepreneurship, continues to fuel demand for quality office and retail spaces.

The market is undergoing a structural evolution - shifting toward flexible, sustainable, and tech-integrated workspaces that cater to startups, SMEs, and multinational firms seeking regional headquarters. Additionally, Dubai’s strong tourism and hospitality rebound, along with sustained population growth, will further support mixed-use developments that blend commercial and lifestyle offerings.

We foresee steady rental yields, growing investor confidence, and increased demand for sustainable developments - factors that will define the next phase of the UAE’s commercial real estate growth story.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

