ArabFinance: Egyptian Company for Metro Management and Operation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japanese transportation company Hitachi Rail STS to conduct feasibility studies for the operation, maintenance and management of the fourth line of Cairo Metro, according to an official statement on March 15th.

The feasibility studies should include the fourth line’s seating capacities and the needed expertise of engineers and trained workers in the fields of operation and maintenance to make the most out of that cooperation, Egyptian transport minister Kamel El-Wazir commented.

It is worth noting that the fourth line will start from El-Haram district to the 6th of October city at the intersection of the Ring Road.

It will be executed in three phases the first of which will span 17.2 kilometers and includes 15 stations.