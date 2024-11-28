KEC International Limited, an India-based infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company, has secured a new order for its transmission and distribution (T&D) business in Oman.

The company bagged a 400 kV transmission line contract in the Sultanate, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange this week.

"The order in Oman and the previous orders from Saudi Arabia and UAE has further strengthened our leadership position in the Middle East," said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO of KEC International.

While the standalone value of the Omani contract was not given, the company said new orders, including one to supply towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, were valued at Rs. 11.14 billion ($132 million).

(1 USD = 84.50 Indian rupees)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.

Read more: BSE-listed KEC International bags $140mln contracts in GCC region

