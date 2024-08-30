KEC International Limited, an India-based infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company, has secured new orders for its transmission and distribution (T&D) business in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.



The company bagged a 400 kV transmission line contract in the UAE and a deal to develop a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

The total value of the contracts is 1.17 billion Indian rupees ($140 million).



“The sustained inflow of orders in the Middle East has substantially expanded our international T&D order book,” said Vimal Kejriwal, CEO, KEC Internationa.

The company's total order intake, including the new contracts, stands at Rs 100 billion, a growth of 80% compared to last year, he added.

(1 USD = 83.8 Indian rupees)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.