Dubai-based property developer Binghatti has appointed formwork and elevator suppliers for its luxury projects in the city.

Finland’s Kone Corporation will supply 16 KONE Minispace DX elevators with a top speed of 10 m/s, as well as KONE UltraRope super-light hoisting technology for Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, the company said in a press statement.

The 100-storey building, located in Business Bay, is slated to become the world’s tallest residential structure upon completion in 2027. The main contractor is Granada Europe Engineering Construction while the architectural design was done by Silver Stone Engineering Consultants, the statement said.

German formwork and scaffolding company Doka said on Tuesday that it will supply its solutions for four projects, namely Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, One by Binghatti, Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti and Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.

Last week, Binghatti had announced that it has delivered six residential projects featuring 2,062 luxury units across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

