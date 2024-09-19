Bahrain’s Ministry of Works (MOW) has announced that it has received seven bids for a request for proposals (RFP) tender to provide consultancy engineering services for the development of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway Phase-1B and Phase-2.

The selected consultant will be responsible for conducting comprehensive technical feasibility studies, concept and preliminary design, detail design, and providing tender assistance for the highway project, associated roadways, suitable grade separator across Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Causeway and footbridges. Scope also includes preparation of Concept Masterplan for the proposed corniche north of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway and carryout necessary reclamation works for the corniche area.

The bidders are as follows:

Pan Arab Consulting Engineers - 3.8 million Bahraini dinars or $10 million Consulting Engineers Group – BHD 1.31 million ($3.5 million) Egis International BHD 1.6 million ($4.3 million) Dar Al Handasah Consultants (Shair & Partners) BHD1.7 million ($4.5 million) AECOM Middle East Limited Foreign Branches Company BHD 937,486 ($2.5 million) Parsons Global Services BHD 1.01 million ($2.7 million) Dar SSH International Engineering Consultants - Foreign Branch BHD 769,618 ($2 million)

