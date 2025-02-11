Bahrain - The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry issued around 6,550 building permits in 2024, reflecting Bahrain’s rapid urban growth.

According to Municipalities Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Benayat (buildings) system has significantly streamlined permit issuance, enhancing efficiency and accelerating approval processes.

Of the total permits issued, 1,780 were processed through Benayat with an average approval time of two working days. Residential building permits accounted for 70 per cent of approvals, while investment apartment buildings made up 4.4pc, and special use projects comprised 22.3pc.

Continuous updates to Benayat have introduced 11 new services, including permits for large and small-scale additions, phased approvals for government projects, communication tower permits, renewal and demolition approvals, and phased construction approvals for specific projects.

Further enhancements are planned for marine and land reclamation permits, subdivision permits, renovation permits, fencing permits, land use change permits, and consolidation permits. Improvements will also be introduced to initial construction phase approvals for other permits and the reclamation inspection service.

Shaikh Mohammed noted that the ministry is committed to digitalising all municipal services, ensuring faster, more efficient processing while enhancing user accessibility.

Benayat serves as the central platform for issuing construction permits for investment, residential, industrial and commercial projects. It enables licensed engineering offices to apply for permits, track applications, access government advisory services, pay fees, and review building regulations through an interactive map displaying zoning requirements for each plot in the kingdom.

