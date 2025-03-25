Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has announced the launch of a tender for the construction of 128 apartments in Umm Al Hassam.

The project covers over 8,000 sqm and will be built to updated vertical housing standards, featuring modern units of 200 sqm with all key facilities. The entire work will be completed in a 50-month period.

This comes following the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, to expand the Government Land Development Rights Programme, reported BNA.

This marks the first project under the programme in the Capital Governorate and the eighth nationwide.

The ministry said there was increased interest from both developers and citizens in similar projects, emphasising the programme’s role in sustaining long-term housing services.

In its notification on Bahrain Tenders site, the ministry stated that all bidders will be competing for a licence to develop the project and the one offering the highest land value and lowest sales rate while meeting all technical criteria will be selected for the project.

The winning bidder will be responsible for the design, finance and construction of all 128 housing units in addition to connectivity and the existing infrastructure.

Construction will take 20 months from the start of works, with units sold exclusively to beneficiaries of the MoHUP's social housing financing programmes. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at August 6.

Following the project completion and sale of all units, the developer must pay MoHUP the agreed land value, said the ministry in its tender notification.

Additionally the ministry will offer a buy-back arrangement for any units that remain unsold 24 months after the projects construction is completed, it added.

