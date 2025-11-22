Bahrain’s Ministry of Works (MoW) has issued a tender to appoint qualified Transaction Advisor to support the development of the Bahrain Northern Link Road (BNLR) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

According to the tender notice, the selected advisor will provide financial, technical and legal advisory services, including feasibility studies, project structuring, bid documentation, support through tendering, evaluation and negotiation, and assistance up to financial close.

The tender was published on 20 November 2025. Documents must be purchased by 18 December 2025, with submissions due on 28 December 2025 and bids opening on 29 December 2025.

Eligibility requirements, according to the tender document, are as follows:

Financial Advisor

Lead advisor for at least three international PPP projects worth ≥USD 250 million in the past 15 years, taken through to financial close.

Experience must include:

• ≥1 highway/bridge PPP with toll revenues

• ≥1 highway/bridge PPP in the GCC/MENA region

Minimum average annual turnover: $100 million (last 3 years).

Team Leader: 15+ years PPP advisory experience, including at least one major infrastructure PPP to financial close.

Technical Advisor

Lead consultant for ≥3 international PPP projects (≥USD 250M, past 15 years) to financial close, including:

• ≥1 toll-revenue highway/bridge PPP

• ≥1 completed GCC/MENA highway/bridge PPP

Minimum turnover: $100 million (last 3 years).

Team Leader: 15+ years PPP technical advisory experience with a track record leading major transport PPPs.

Legal Advisor

Legal/transaction advisor for ≥3 PPP projects (≥USD 250M, past 15 years) to financial close, including:

• ≥1 toll road/bridge PPP

• ≥1 PPP completed in GCC/MENA

• ≥1 project requiring road-sector legislation/regulatory review

Minimum turnover: $25 million (last 3 years).

Team Leader: 15+ years PPP legal advisory, including toll-road and GCC experience.

The legal team must include a bilingual Arabic–English lawyer capable of drafting, negotiating, and providing real-time translation with Bahraini entities.

According to a November 2022 MoW press statement, BNLR is a 29.5 km strategic coastal highway designed to accelerate investment and development along the country’s northern coastline. The statement said BNLR will run from the Manama North Bridge to Suhaila Island and onward to the King Hamad Causeway, serving as a parallel east–west corridor to Sheikh Isa bin Salman Highway and improving movement between Khalifa bin Salman Port and Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

