Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced the launch of the second phase of its Advanced Generation Residential Buildings Project in Madinat Salman, which will see the construction of 432 apartments for its citizens.

This comes following the successful completion of the Phase I of the project featuring 1,382 units, reported BNA.

Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said her ministry continues to implement housing projects in line with the Government Programme (2023–2026), supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and directed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to expand housing options and accelerate delivery.

Al Rumaihi noted that the project incorporates sustainability standards through energy- and water-efficient systems, eco-friendly materials, and modern Bahraini architectural façades. She added that feedback from beneficiaries has been integrated into the new designs to better meet family needs.

Giving a project update, the minister said construction work is already under way on the Phase II with 72% of the foundations completed using modern building technologies.

She confirmed that the project is progressing on schedule, ensuring timely allocation of apartments to citizens.

The new designs are based on contemporary models from the previous phase, with added amenities including commercial services, parking, and green spaces, she added.

