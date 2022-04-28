Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has awarded Rocks & Logs Stone Works the contract to fabricate, supply and install its durable marble countertops, flooring, and wall cladding at the company's Creek Views I development in Dubai.

Rocks & Logs has been reforming the marble and natural stone industry for the past 25 years by sourcing natural stones, such as marble, granite, limestone, sandstone and other precious stones from around the world.

Originally from India's commercial capital Mumbai, the company offered its services and expanded its operations to the UAE market, supplying five-star hotels, palaces, airports and landmark commercial buildings.

On the new contract, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled to be working with Rocks & Logs Stone Works once again, on yet another project. We strive to ensure that all of our developments, including Creek Views I, are built using high-grade materials only."

"Rocks & Logs Stone Works’ extensive experience in the marble and natural stone sector places them at the forefront of the most sought-after suppliers in their field. Our renewed partnership with the company reflects our underlying mission of only sourcing quality materials that meet and surpass the expectations of our valued customers and investors," he added.

Situated on Al Khail Road, just minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay and DIFC, the Creek Views I has access to all major business, leisure, and retail hubs in the city.

Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I will feature an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, and a serene outdoor yoga space.-TradeArabia News Service

