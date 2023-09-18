Algeria has approved a project to construct a complex housing its upper and lower parliaments, a government report said on Monday.

Housing and Construction Minister Mohamed Tarek Belaribi discussed the “Parliamentary City” project at the Ministry on Sunday.

A statement published on the Ministry’s website said several companies are bidding for the project designs.

“The Minister discussed submitted designs for the project, which includes a large parliamentary city,” the statement said.

The complex comprises buildings that will house the Council of the Nation (Upper Chamber) and the People’s National Assembly (Lower Chamber), it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

