Algeria has unveiled plans to build a new civilian airport in the Western region to support transport services and promote tourism, the official news agency has said.

The airport will be constructed on an area of around 34 square kilometres in the Western Beni Abbes province and it has already been approved by the government, the agency said, quoting the province’s transport chief Abdul Majid Salmi.

Funds have been allocated for the project in the 2024 budget, Salmi said, adding that technical studies for the project would soon be launched.

“In addition to developing national transport, this project will give a strong push to tourism activities and investments in that area,” the official said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach) (Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.