Alandalus Property Co. said the construction and structural works on the 831 million Saudi riyal ($221.5 million) Al Huda Park, a commercial centre in Makkah, are 36 percent complete.



Excavation and concrete works are complete, the company said in a press release to the Saudi Stock Exchange.



All works are proceeding in line with the approved execution plan, with the project expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.



The project is being developed jointly with Massat Real Estate Co.



Massat Real Estate is 25 percent owned by Alandalus and 75 percent by Burooj International.



In July 2024, the company announced the start of construction on the commercial centre.



