Muscat: The completion rate of the infrastructure development project in Al Buraimi Industrial City has reached 98 per cent. It is expected to be completed in the near future.

Said Abdullah Al Balushi, Director-General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, said that the infrastructure development project in Al Buraimi Industrial City was awarded by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” in June 2021, at a total cost of more than OMR5.5 million.

He added that the project includes the construction of a 35-kilometre-long sewage network that covers the first and second areas of the industrial city, the establishment of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 400 cubic metres per day, paving several roads in the first area with a total length of approximately 2 kilometres.

The project also includes rainwater drainage channels with a total length of 8km in the first and second areas and an irrigation network (approximately 7km) extending from the wastewater treatment plant to pass through the first area and eventually reach the second area.

Al Balushi pointed out that the project covered the development of an area of 300,000 square metres.

