Ajna Developments organized a tour for media representatives at its project, Canelia, in Ain Sokhna, to show the company’s commitment to construction and delivery schedule.

During the tour, Osama Shalaby, Chairperson of Ajna Developments, presented a detailed overview of the 100-feddan project, located 30 km from Ain Sokhna’s toll-station, and 15 km off Zaafarana Road. Carnelia neighbours the New Galala Resort and overlooks Al Galala International Marina.

Shalaby demonstrated intricacies of Carnelia’s interior design crafted by the talented hands of the world-renowned Javier Cuevas, CEO and Founder of Creato Architects.

Shalaby further revealed that the project’s masterplan is an outcome of their partnership with Sites International, one of the region’s top five names in landscaping, led by Maher Stino.

Carnelia has 1,400 fully finished units, including villas, townhouses, twin-houses, and 80-350 sqm apartments. The project’s amenities include 700 sqm of beachfront, 9,000 sqm of swimming pools and 12,000 sqm of swimmable lagoons.

The project’s construction commenced in November 2021 and continues around the clock, committing to the promised delivery dates by late 2024 and early 2025. The company has confirmed that it’s close to unveiling its newest partnership with a global hospitality operator to manage the project’s hotel and serviced apartments, scheduled to launch next September, according to Shalaby.

Shalaby stated that Ajna is currently expanding its presence, promising high-quality hospitality, residential, commercial, and mixed-use offerings, whether through its land bank or through joint ventures.

With over EGP 4bn invested in Carnelia’s six phases, Shalaby expressed his confidence in the company’s strategic vision, management, guaranteeing efficient operations and solid financial performance in accordance with its future goals.